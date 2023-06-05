A Georgia man was arrested by Tahlequah Police Department officers after he was found passed out in his vehicle while in the McDonald’s drive-thru in the early morning on May 31.
Police found the 22-year-old slumped over in his car, which was still running and in gear. The employees told authorities they were unable to wake the driver. After authorities turned the vehicle off and woke the driver, he reportedly appeared to be lethargic and non-responsive. He was ultimately pulled from the vehicle; authorities smelled alcohol coming from him and he appeared unsteady on his feet. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
A tribal citizen was arrested on May 30 after he was reportedly walking through yards and screaming and cursing. The 22-year-old man was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
Officer Bo Smith arrested a Tahlequah woman on May 27 for public drunkenness after she was reportedly attempting to fight with individuals on East Downing Street. The 51-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
After observing a man who appeared to be unsteady on his feet as he was walking on May 27, Sgt. Todd Carnes arrested the suspect for public intoxication. The 34-year-old Tahlequah resident was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
