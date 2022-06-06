Officers said they were dealing with an ongoing issue of teenagers drinking and partying at the same residence on Choctaw Street.
On May 25, Tahlequah Police officers Thomas Donnell and Joe Roberts were dispatched to Choctaw Street on a report that juveniles were drinking alcohol. Roberts spotted four juveniles near the residence but they weren’t drinking alcohol or appeared to be intoxicated. Lt. Bryan Qualls found one juvenile who was intoxicated and advised officers to make contact with those at the residence. Qualls said there were several issues with underage people drinking and loud parties at that apartment. Donnell went to the apartment and found several juveniles who were drunk. Roberts told Mickey Wolfe to turn the music down and he complied at first. Wolfe argued with officers while he smoked on a vape pen that contained THC. Officers noticed he became more intoxicated as he smoked from the electronic device. Wolfe was arrested and resisted officers as he was escorted to a patrol vehicle. Officers helped Donnell get the man in the back of the vehicle and returned to the group of teens. One boy fled on foot while Roberts was helping Donnell and the rest of the teens contacted their guardians.
Sgt. Matt Frits was on patrol June 1 when he observed Steven Estes walking on West Avenue. Frits was in the area in regard to a possible domestic dispute between a man and a woman. Estes was asked if he heard people fighting and he said he and his girlfriend were arguing. Frits checked with dispatch about Estes possibly having warrants and then advised the man he was going to pat him down for weapons. Frits felt an object that appeared to be drug paraphernalia and Estes said he relapsed on heroin. The officer found a cut straw that had a white substance on it. Estes told the officer he had “ice” on foil in his wallet. The substance was positive for methamphetamine. Estes was arrested on tribal charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On May 23, Officer Bruce Gower responded to East Downing Street in regard to an assault that involved a flower pot. Officers made contact with the victim and Loren Smith, who claimed self-defense. The victim said Smith attacked her after she was asked to leave, and hit her in the head with the flower pot. The woman said she didn’t want to press charges, but she wanted Smith removed from her property.
On June 1, Officer Roberts was called to Walmart after a customer tried to swap price tags on items. Employees said Corbin Latta tried to put an $0.88 tag on a $246 speaker. Latta was stopped after the purchase and escorted to the Asset Protection office. He was arrested and taken to jail for larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
