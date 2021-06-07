A wanted man took off running from police and was eventually caught and taken to jail last week.
Tahlequah Police Officer Michelle Sellers was dispatched to X-Press Stop on June 2 in regard to a disturbance. Dispatch advised a man and a woman were arguing in the parking lot. Sellers arrived and found the pair walking southbound on Muskogee Avenue. The officer was going to make contact with the couple when the man took off running through an RV park before he was caught. Sellers asked dispatch to check to see if Sammy Duvall had warrants and they confirmed he did. Duvall was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center while additional officers tried to find the woman. A man at the store said Duvall and the woman stole his car. Duvall was booked on tribal charges of obstruction and the warrant.
Officer Jacob Robertson responded to West Allen Road on June 3 in regard to a welfare check. Robertson located Robin Vann, who was shirtless and unsteady on his feet. Vann stated he was trying to get someone to pick him up near Tahlequatics. Vann repeatedly dropped his phone and almost fell as he reached down to pick it up. Robertson told Vann he was under arrest for public intoxication. Vann complied with the officer and was transported to jail.
On June 1, Lt. Brandon Vick responded to Grand China Buffet and took a theft report from Krista Garcia. Garcia stated she set her purse near the cash register when a young woman came into the building. She said Marissa Creech was standing in the lobby area for several minutes before she grabbed the purse and left. Officer Chase Reed made contact with Creech several hours later and arrested her for petit larceny.
