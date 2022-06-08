A man believed police were called because of another man who wasn't actually there.
On May 31, Tahlequah Police Officer Bruce Gower was dispatched to Quick Cash Finance in regard to an intoxicated man who was running around and causing a disturbance. Gower arrived to find Matthew Santana running in circles in the parking lot of the business. Santana appeared to be afraid and believed the police were called because of a man who was with him. Employees said Santana was the only man causing a disturbance. Santana was arrested and booked for public intoxication.
Officer Gower was investigating a shoplifting incident at Walmart on May 31 when he observed a woman drinking from a tall can while in an electric shopping scooter. Madalynn Collins appeared intoxicated and was holding an alcoholic beverage in her hand. Collins was arrested for public drunkenness and possession of paraphernalia.
On June 1, Officer Joe Roberts was called to Walmart after a customer tried to swap price tags on items. Employees said Corbin Latta tried to put an 88-cent tag on a $246 speaker. Latta was stopped after the purchase and escorted to the Asset Protection office. He was arrested and taken to jail for larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
On May 31, Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched West Choctaw Street because a man was throwing rocks at a residence. The officer found Pritchett yelling at the property owner, who said the man threw a rock and broke her window. Pritchett was arrested for public intoxication and vandalism. Donnell left a statement with the victim to fill out while he transported Pritchett to jail. The officer returned to the residence several times over the next few days to get the completed statement, but the woman wouldn't answer her door. Donnell advised the woman that the charges of vandalism were dropped.
Officer Drew Craig responded to EZ Mart on Choctaw Street after a man showed up to a business he was banned from entering. On May 30, dispatch confirmed Hiner was trespassed from the property, and he was arrested on tribal charges.
On May 30, Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was called to Walmart due to a man who was drinking alcohol while driving around an electric scooter in the parking lot. Jamerson Ring was drinking beer as the officer arrived. He wasn't cooperating with police and he was arrested for public drunkenness.
