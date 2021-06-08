Officers arrested a man they believed was under the influence of drugs and alcohol on Saturday.
On June 5, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Town Branch Apartments on a report of a disturbance. Dispatch advised the suspect was wearing a grey shirt and blue shorts and knocking on windows. Cobb arrived to find Tyler O'Field lying facedown in the grass. Cobb tried several times to get O'Field to wake up. O'Field awoke and began swinging his arms and moving erratically. The man got to his feet and Cobb said he appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol. Dispatch advised O'Field had a warrant for his arrest. O'Field was arrested and booked into jail for public intoxication and the warrant.
Officer Mitchell Sellers responded to Walmart on June 3 in regard to a shoplifting. Employees said Tyler Russell stole $126 worth of items and was banned from the store. Russell was arrested for petit larceny and trespassing.
On May 31, Lt. Dexter Scott was dispatched to Oak Hill Inn on a report of a man who was causing a disturbance. Maleek Greenlee said he was visiting a friend and didn't have a place to stay in Tahlequah. Scott was informed Greenlee was banned from the property and was told to leave. Greenlee was arrested for trespassing and transported to jail.
