A purported car thief lead officers on a vehicle pursuit before he fled on foot and was caught.
On June 3, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb heard radio traffic of a Chevrolet Malibu that was stolen at Love’s Country Store. Dispatch advised that an officer with the United Keetoowah Band initiated a traffic stop, but the driver fled on North Grand Avenue. Cobb was driving on Choctaw Street and approaching Main Parkway when he observed the suspect vehicle. The officer caught up to the vehicle, but the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a stop sign. Cobb chased the vehicle on West Allen Road before the driver abruptly stopped near North Clayton Drive. David McCool bolted from the vehicle and Cobb said he would discharge his Taser if he didn’t stop. The man refused to stop so Cobb fired his weapon, but missed McCool. The man eventually stopped, put his hands up and went to the ground. McCool was transported to jail while officers spoke with the owner of the vehicle. A detention officer advised McCool had a baggie of a crystal substance on his person. McCool was booked on tribal charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, obstruction, resisting arrest, no valid driver’s license, transporting an open container, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On June 3, Officer Joe Roberts was directed to Walmart after Amy Jones was caught not scanning $267 worth of merchandise. Jones was confronted before exiting the store and was escorted to Asset Protection office before she was taken to jail.
Officer Roberts was dispatched to Walmart on June 2 after two people were stopped for allegedly shoplifting. Employees said Adam and Judy Burrows tried to walk out of the store with $365 items that were not purchased. They were arrested for larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing.
Officer Michael Gray was called to Academy Street on June 7 after an intoxicated woman was found lying in the road. Officer Bryan Swim was on contact with Marisela Sierra when Gray arrived. She appeared to be under the influence of a drug and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
