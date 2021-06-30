Cherokee County detention officers recovered cocaine on a woman during her booking process.
On June 18, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol on Bluff Avenue when he saw a vehicle turn into the oncoming lane of traffic. Cobb conducted a traffic stop on Andrea Winsett and a passenger. Cobb noticed Winsett appeared nervous, as she was shaking and wouldn't make eye contact. The officer asked Winsett to exit the vehicle. She claimed she was nervous because officers had arrested her parents in the past. Cobb asked if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle, and Winsett said there was marijuana, but she didn't have a medical card. The passenger was told to exit the vehicle and officers found the marijuana underneath the driver's seat. Cobb also found two small bags containing marijuana and a white pill later determined to be acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate. Winsett the pill was for her mother and she didn't have a prescription. Winsett was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid script. The passenger was released and Winsett was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking. TPD was contacted by detention officers, who found a dime-sized baggie that contained an unknown substance. Cobb tested the substance and it was positive for cocaine. Winsett was additionally charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Officer Raquel Reed was patrolling in the area of Patti Circle shortly before midnight on June 25 when she saw a vehicle driving with no headlights. The vehicle turned into the driveway of a residence on Wilson Avenue as Reed circled the block to catch up to it. The vehicle turned onto Jo Street and then onto Bluff Avenue, where Reed conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Marco Anguiano, tried to get out of the vehicle and Reed told him to stay inside. Anguiano tried to get out a second time and put the key on top of the vehicle. Reed said the man kept "digging" in the vehicle and had to be detained. Dispatch advised Anguiano didn't have a valid license and he was arrested. Officer Matt Frits searched Anguiano and found a small weight, which the man claimed was used to make sure scales are accurate. Officers searched the vehicle and found a firearm, scales, and a glass smoking pipe with residue. Anguiano, who is a Native, was booked on tribal charges of possession of a firearm with altered serial number, parking/stopping in the roadway, driving without a valid driver's license, and possession of paraphernalia.
Sgt. Bryan Qualls observed a truck speeding 42 mph in a marked 25 mph zone on Fourth Street on June 26. Qualls pulled the vehicle over on Maple Avenue. The driver, Joseph Sanders, didn't have a license, but gave the officer his Oklahoma and Cherokee Nation IDs. Qualls could smell alcohol as Sanders was speaking and asked him if had anything to drink. Sanders said he had one drink at Buffalo Wild Wings approximately 30 minutes before he was pulled over. Qualls learned Sanders' license was revoked. He returned to the vehicle and asked Sanders to step outside for a field sobriety test. After the test, Qualls asked Sanders if he wanted to take the portable breath test and he said he didn't. Sanders was booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under revocation, and speeding 16-20 mph over.
On June 26, Officer Frits conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no working taillights. Timothy Randall Justice said he had came from his residence after he and his girlfriend got into an argument, and that he drank six beers before driving. Frits had the driver exit the vehicle and perform a field sobriety test to determine if he was intoxicated. Justice was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and booked on tribal charges.
