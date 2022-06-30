Officers stayed busy dealing with several public drunks throughout the city this week.
On June 25, Tahlequah Police Officer Robbie Bacon responded to West Choctaw Street because an intoxicated man refused to leave the area. Dispatch advised the man was wearing a white shirt, jeans and boots, and he finally left the property. Bacon observed Michael Bunch staggering in the road while drinking a beer. Bunch was arrested for public intoxication, and Bacon searched his person. A plastic container with multiple capped syringes and a metal spoon were on him. Bunch told the officer it was his "kit." He was booked for public drunkenness and possession of paraphernalia.
Officer Robert Jones was dispatched to Wheeler Circle on June 23 due to a disturbance. A woman said Ricky Mitchell was outside her house and banging on the windows. She said the man wasn't allowed there because of his drug use. Jones showed up and saw Mitchell banging on the window with his fist. The man appeared high and admitted to using methamphetamine. Mitchell was arrested and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
On June 22, Lt. Justin Leatherwood was at the intersection of Choctaw Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass, waiting at the red light when a Buick went through the light. Leatherwood pulled the vehicle over and met with Grady Reimer. Dispatch advised Reimer had a warrant and he was arrested. He was booked into jail for driving under suspension and the warrant.
Officer Bruce Gower was on routine patrol June 23 when he noticed a man riding a bicycle that didn't have a blinking light or reflector. Gower made contact with Larry Chastain, who appeared intoxicated. Chastain claimed he drank one beer earlier that night, but the officer observed him to be profusely sweating and unsteady on his feet. Chastain was taken to jail for public intoxication.
On June 22, Lt. Brandon Vick was called to Love's Country Store in reference to an intoxicated woman who wouldn't leave. Vick arrived and found out the woman left, but he found her on Morgan Street. Deidra Dyer was arrested for public drunkenness and taken to jail.
