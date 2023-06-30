Officers with the Tahlequah Police Department arrested a 37-year-old Muldrow man on June 24 after he reportedly choked a woman he was in a relationship with until she lost consciousness in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.
According to reports, the suspect got into the passenger seat of the vehicle, and began to assault the victim, who was in the driver’s seat, multiple times. Authorities arrived at the scene and placed the suspect in handcuffs. The female reportedly told police this was not the first time the suspect assaulted her; however, she did not want to press charges against him. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, public intoxication, and obstruction.
Officer Austin Hughart arrested a 48-year-old man on June 25 during a traffic stop. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked for failure to keep right, failure to yield left turn, and driving under the influence.
A tribal citizen was arrested during a traffic stop on June 25 by Officer Robert Jones after almost causing a collision. The 21-year-old was transported to the detention center where he was booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence refusal and transporting an open container.
On June 25, while performing a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been damaged, was missing a tire, and was traveling at approximately five miles per hour, Officer Austin Hughart arrested the driver and transported him to the detention center where he was booked for aggravated driving under the influence and defective vehicle.
A Tahlequah man was arrested for public intoxication on June 26 by Sgt. Todd Carnes. The 30-year-old was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail where he was booked.
After observing a man stumble while walking on a sidewalk near Norris Park on June 24, Lt. Matthew Frits arrested him for public intoxication. The 40-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked.
During a traffic stop on June 24, a McAlester man was arrested by Officer Jess McClure for actual physical control of a motor vehicle and transporting an open container. The 59-year-old was transported to the detention center where he was booked.
After investigating a possible unlawful burning after seeing smoke coming from underneath a bridge on Allen Road on June 22, Sgt. Forest Cobb arrested a male suspect and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication, obstruction, and resisting arrest.
Responding to a one-vehicle collision on June 22, Sgt. Mitchell Sellers arrested a Tahlequah woman and transported her to the Cherokee County Detention Center where she was booked for driving under the influence, no driver’s license, taxes due to state, and failure to maintain security verification.
Sgt. Forest Cobb arrested a Tahlequah woman on June 21 after she reportedly assaulted her mother. The 18-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where she was booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery.
On June 19, a Tahlequah man was arrested during a traffic collision by Officer Bruce Gower. The 37-year-old was transported to the detention center where he was booked on tribal charges of driving under suspension and no valid insurance.
Responding to a fight in-progress on Pamela Street on June 19, Officer Zach Adams arrested an 18-year-old male and transported him to the detention center where he was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
