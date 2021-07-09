A man tried lying to officers about who he was when questioned about a domestic dispute.
On July 7, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Lane Avenue in regard to a physical domestic dispute. Dispatch advised Ronnie Plucker was involved and fled toward Pleasant View Apartments. Cobb arrived and found Plucker on the property of the apartment complex. The man told Cobb that his name was Larry before he became belligerent and tried to run. Cobb was able to take the man to the ground and get him placed in handcuffs. The two victims spoke with officers and Plucker was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center. He was booked on charges of obstructing an officer, resisting arrest, and two counts of domestic assault and battery.
On July 2, Officer Bo Smith was on patrol in the area of South Muskogee Avenue and Ballentine Road where he could see a vehicle with no working taillights. Smith conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and Jason Kellogg. Dispatch advised Kellogg was wanted for robbery and he was arrested. Officer Matt Frits found a baggie of marijuana on Kellogg and he was booked in for possession and the warrant. The driver was free to leave.
Officer Smith responded to Braum’s on July 30 in regard to a possible intoxicated driver. Simon Escalera was told to exit the vehicle as officers could smell the odor of marijuana. Sgt. Justin Leatherwood had Escalera perform a field sobriety test to see if he was impaired. Escalera was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of actual physical control and driving under suspension.
On July 3, Officer Brian Jordan was dispatched to Walmart on a report of an intoxicated woman near the entrance of the store. Angelise Poole was rambling on about various things and became erratic when officers arrived. Poole verbally attacked Officer Frits and was detained. She had a strong odor of alcohol on her person and an empty can that once contained a pre-mixed drink. Poole was transported to jail and booked for public intoxication and a warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.