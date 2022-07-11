A man was arrested for urinating on a public building and threatening the 911 coordinator.
On July 6, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Matt Frits was dispatched to the Cherokee County Election Board after a man was seen urinating on the side of the building. Frits was pointed toward Chad Straub, who was in the parking lot. Cherokee County 911 Center Coordinator Alicia Felts said the man threatened her and Frits detained him. An employee with the election board said Straub had his pants down and his genitals exposed. The woman spoke with Felts and called for a sheriff's deputy to respond. Felts said she told the man he could't urinate on doors and Straub allegedly said, "That is fine. I will take care of you." She told him he couldn't make threats and he told her it wasn't a threat, but a promise. Straub was booked into jail on charges of outraging public decency, threatening to perform acts of violence, and indecent exposure.
Sgt. Frits was called to Royal Oaks on July 6 due to a fight between three men. Dispatch advised one of the men was trying to hit another man with a pipe. Before officers arrived, they were informed the man with the pipe began walking through an alleyway. The man, Randy Tran, was located by Lt. Brandon Vick, while Frits met with the other men. The man said Tran showed up and was screaming at him. He said Tran tripped and fell as a confrontation ensued. Tran started screaming at officers and tried walking away from them as they investigated the incident. Tran was arrested for obstructing an officer and transported to jail.
Lt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol July 7 in the area of Jo Street and Wilson Avenue and noticed a man walking on the wrong side of the street. Dispatch advised that Dallas Thompson was wanted and he was arrested. Qualls asked the man if he had anything illegal on him, and Thompson said he had methamphetamine in his pocket. Thompson was transported to jail and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and the warrant.
On July 6, Officer Michael Gray was called to assist medical at Sequoyah Park. Northeastern Health System EMS was on contact with a woman who was under a bridge. Elizabeth Ishcomer appeared intoxicated and was arrested.
On July 4, Officer Bryan Swim responded to reports of man passed out on the side of the road of Water Avenue. Robin Vann was lying on the ground and he appeared intoxicated. Vann was arrested for public drunkenness after a field sobriety test.
