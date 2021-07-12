A purportedly drunken driver was taken to jail after backing into a building and then crashing into a creek bed in downtown Tahlequah.
On July 10, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Ned’s on a report of vehicle slamming into the building. Witnesses told Cobb that a Nissan SUV hit the building and fled toward North College Avenue. It turned out the vehicle had actually backed in to the building of Tiger Sports Cards & Collectibles. Officer Michael Cates spotted the suspect who appeared to have minor injuries. Jimi White told officers he had just crashed his vehicle into a creek. Officer Brian Jordan found the vehicle at the intersection of Seminary Avenue and North Vinita Avenue. White claimed people tried to fight him and he needed to get away. White said he was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed. White was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of aggravated driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident causing damage.
Officer Robert Jones was on patrol July 1 when he observed a Ford Explorer, with a Texas tag, make a traffic violation at the intersection of Muskogee Avenue and the Bertha Parker Bypass. Jones conducted a traffic stop on Chris Bouldin Jr., who appeared nervous. Bouldin didn’t have his driver’s license or insurance, but handed the officer a Maryland title to the vehicle. He told Jones he had just gotten out of jail in Texas and didn’t have time to get the title registered in his name. Dispatch advised the tag returned to a 2002 Lincoln, and the VIN number returned to a 2000 Ford Explorer to a woman out of Baltimore. Bouldin told Jones a friend put the tag on the vehicle. Bouldin was taken to jail and booked for taxes due state, unsafe lane change, affixing an improper tag, no insurance, and possession of paraphernalia.
On July 2, Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate a man who wouldn’t pay for a taxi from Arkansas. Everett Huffman allegedly told the cab driver he didn’t have enough money to pay cab fare, but he would give him the rest of the money when he got home. Smith spoke with Huffman and allowed him to call someone to get the fund, but no one answered. Huffman was arrested for petit larceny and booked on tribal charges.
Officer Jones was dispatched to the area of Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex on July 8 in regard to an intoxicated man lying in the roadway. Tony Stayathome was found in the roadway and admitted to drinking before he tried to walk home. Stayathome was booked on tribal charges for public intoxication.
