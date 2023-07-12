Officers with the Tahlequah Police Department arrested a Tahlequah man on July 2 after he reportedly threw a large rock at a car window and had marijuana in his possession.
The reporting party told police she was giving her daughter and the suspect a ride into town, when the pair began to argue. The victim pulled over and the suspect exited the vehicle. As she began to drive away, the suspect reportedly picked something up off the ground and threw it at the car, shattering the back window. The suspect was later found and detained at the X-press Stop on Choctaw Street. While searching the suspect, police found marijuana, six 9mm rounds of ammunition and one round of 7.62 ammunition on his person. The suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for malicious injury to property and possession of marijuana.
Officer Ohavyah Soto arrested a Cherokee Nation citizen during a traffic stop on July 1. The 36-year-old was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail and booked on tribal charges of reckless driving.
On July 1, Officer Bruce Gower arrested a local man after he reportedly assaulted someone and claimed the victim put a mark on his name. He was taken to the detention center, where he was booked for assault and battery.
Responding to a possible intoxicated person at Cherokee Hills Apartments on July 1, a Cherokee Nation citizen was arrested and taken to the jail, where he was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
While performing a welfare check on July 1, Officer Bruce Gower arrested a Tahlequah man for public intoxication after he was found unconscious in front of RibCrib. He was transported to the city jail and booked.
A Tahlequah man was arrested at Oak Park Motel on July 3 by Officer Bruce Gower after he reportedly refused to leave. He was transported to the detention center and booked on tribal charges of disturbing the peace and trespassing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.