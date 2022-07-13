One man was taken to the hospital, while another was taken to jail for an assault.
On July 9, Tahlequah Police Officer Bo Smith was called to an area on the bike trail on a report of someone following and threatening another. Dispatch advised a man hit the caller with a stick and was following him. Smith met with the victim, who said Harvey Clayton was at Dewain’s Place. The officer went to the bar and found Clayton standing outside with security. Clayton claimed he was on the bike trail when a random person began assaulting him. He told the officer he was assaulted because he was homosexual. Smith returned to the man who called in the assault, and he said he tried to deescalate an argument between two men. One of the men left, and Clayton allegedly followed the other man, saying he was going to fight him. The victim said Clayton trailed him to the bar, where he swung the stick and struck his face. The victim said he defended himself and struck Clayton in the face. The two men struggled and Clayton was thrown to the ground. EMS personnel checked on both men, and the victim was transported to the hospital. Clayton was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked for assault and battery and public intoxication.
Officer Bruce Gower was dispatched to Northeastern Health System on July 7 after an intoxicated woman allegedly kicked a doctor. Hospital security said Maygun Medlock was brought in by her husband for a fall. Gower spoke with the doctor who was kicked and he said Medlock became aggressive when he tried to examine her. A man with Medlock said the kicking of the doctor was an involuntary reaction, and that everything was fine. Gower was speaking with Medlock when he noticed she had several bruises and cuts to her arms, legs, and face. Medlock claimed she fell and hit her head in Tulsa. She was taken by nurses for a CT scan and arrested for public intoxication. Medlock was uncooperative with officers as they escorted her to their patrol unit.
On July 6, Officer Thomas Donnell was called to the Skate Park in reference to a fight. The officer observed a group of people in the parking lot of the old city pool and made contact with them. They said a man was intoxicated and tried to start a fight. Warren Brackett was stumbling toward Donnell, and the group said it was he who was causing the disturbance. Brackett said he was going home and admitted to drinking alcohol. The man said he was 17 years old and Donnell spoke with his parents. Donnell said he would issue Brackett a citation for public drunkenness when he noticed the man was actually 18. Brackett was arrested and booked for the offense and a warrant.
Officer Gower responded to Larry Avenue on July 6 due to an intoxicated man who was causing a disturbance. The property manager said Joshua Feather tried to enter the wrong apartment and kept arguing with her. Feather reportedly chimed in and said, “I’m famous,” “I’m from California,” and “Waka Flaka.” Feather was arrested and booked for public intoxication.
On July 7, Officer Donnell was on patrol in the area of Fourth Street and observed a vehicle speeding. He met with Brandi Yanez, who said his license was probably suspended. Donnell arrested Yanez after it was confirmed that he was driving under suspension.
