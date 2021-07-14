Officers were called to a park after a woman tried to fight with other people and kept yelling.
On July 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was dispatched to Sequoyah Park on a report of a woman who was screaming and spoiling for a fight with other people. The officer was flagged down by someone who said the woman was near Shawnee Street and Bluff Avenue. Loni Thompson appeared to be under the influence. She yelled, “Cory!” and took off running. Keele ran after Thompson as she fled toward the splash pad. Officer Chris Smith pulled his patrol vehicle in front of Thompson, who was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrested.
Officer Jacob Robertson responded to Walmart on July 12 in regard to a man who was trespassing. Dispatch advised Jimmy Briggs was the suspect and Robertson met with him in the parking lot. Briggs was speaking with two Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who said they gave Briggs a ride into town. They advised Briggs asked to be taken to Walmart. Briggs said he didn’t know he was banned from Walmart and was arrested. Store employees told officers Briggs was inside Walmart and they wanted to press charges. Briggs was booked into jail on tribal charges of trespassing after being forbidden.
Officer Bronson McNiel was called to Choctaw Street on July 12 on a complaint of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Arter Epperson said he allowed a woman to borrow his vehicle on July 11 and she never returned it. Officer Chase Reed found the vehicle at Stepp Mobile Home Park and detained Thalia Thompson-Pidgeon. Reed found Pidgeon in the driver’s seat and arrested her on tribal charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
