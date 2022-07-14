An 18-year-old was arrested for driving while drunk with a 16-year-old passenger.
On July 10, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was patrolling to the Bertha Parker Bypass and noticed a vehicle swerving ahead of him. Keele conducted a traffic stop on Emmanuel Santana. The officer asked Santana if he had been drinking due to the strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, and the man said he hadn’t. Santana was asked to step out of the vehicle, but the vehicle began rolling backward toward Keele’s patrol truck. The man stopped the vehicle before it struck the truck and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Keele made contact with a 16-year-old passenger and another passenger. They were released to a family member. Keele searched the vehicle and found a beer in the glovebox, a bag containing marijuana, and a wax substance. Santana was transported to jail and booked for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage.
Lt. Justin Leatherwood responded to Walgreens on July 4 in regard to a man who was passed out behind the building. Chadd Straub was lying on the ground, surrounded by bottles of alcohol. Leatherwood found a methamphetamine pipe, a broken pipe, and burnt aluminum foil on the man. Straub was booked into jail for public intoxication, possession of paraphernalia, and littering.
On July 12, Lt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol in the area of East Downing Street and noticed a man who appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. The officer met with Cyrus James and he admitted to smoking meth and marijuana that day. James was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.
