Tahlequah Police Department officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on July 1, when they arrested the driver and passenger, who were reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and were transporting two children.
According to reports, while driving on the Bertha Parker Bypass near East Crafton Street, the female driver slowly veered into the lane next to her, causing the vehicle in that lane to go into the median. The male passenger reportedly told authorities he and the driver had been drinking at the river. While searching the vehicle, police found two open containers of alcohol and marijuana. The male passenger was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail, where he was booked for public intoxication and possession of marijuana. The female driver was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and two counts of reckless endangering of a child.
A Tahlequah man was arrested on July 3 for public intoxication after he was reportedly yelling at cars that were driving by on South Cherokee Avenue. The 29-year-old was taken to the detention center and booked on tribal charges.
Officer Austin Hughart arrested a 43-year-old woman for driving under the influence on July 3. She was transported to the detention center and booked on tribal charges.
Responding to a report of suspicious activity on July 4, Officer Zach Adams a male suspect who was reportedly knocking on doors and then walking away. He was transported to the detention center where he was booked for an outstanding warrant, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
On July 4, Sgt. Robbie Bacon transported a 43-year-old to the Tahlequah City Jail, where she was booked for trespassing.
Responding to a loitering call on July 4, a 39-year-old woman was arrested and transported to the jail, where she was booked for trespassing.
