An employee told his manager he would pay him back after he allegedly embezzled $69,000.
On July 14, Tahlequah Police Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to Metro PCS in regard to embezzlement by an employee. The store manager said Tyler Ward did fraudulent transactions since October in the amount of $69,000. According to the manager, Ward was working on July 12 by himself. The manager said he noticed a dollar amount difference between two software programs in the amount of $1,058. Ward said he processed payments unknowingly — pushing payments through — leaving money processed without seeing a missing amount. The manager said the fraudulent transactions appeared on dates Ward was working in the store. Ward was arrested and taken to the detention center for booking.
Lt. Dexter Scott responded to South Bluff Avenue on July 14 in regard to a possible prowler. Scott said he noticed a man on the property who began to walk away as soon as he saw the officer. The homeowner told Scott the man was intoxicated and causing a disturbance. Melvin Mouse was unsteady as he walked toward the officer, and his speech was too slurred for Scott to understand him. Mouse said he had two shots of alcohol and he was visiting his sister. Mouse was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.
On July 4, Officer Jacob Robertson responded to assist EMS with a man who was asleep in the grass on East Fourth Street. Nickolas Roberts was awake and said he was waiting on his family to come pick him up. He admitted to drinking, but claimed that was earlier that day. However, he appeared to be under the influence and was arrested for public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.