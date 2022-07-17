A couple from Florida spent the night in jail after officers spotted them intoxicated in a parked vehicle.
On July 9, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was on patrol when she noticed a vehicle parked near an abandoned building on North College Avenue. Reed turned and saw the vehicle run over a parking stall curb before moving toward the back side of the building. The officer approached the vehicle and could see a man and a woman inside. The man had wet hair and dried blood on his face, hands, and shirt. Roderick Bert said he was OK when asked about the blood, and Nicolette Grasshopper told the officer she had started menstruating. The two live in Florida, and Bert said they were "hanging out" before they were going to head back to an Airbnb. Reed said an odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer was walking back to her patrol vehicle when Grasshopper said, "I'm just really high and want to go back to our house." Reed asked the two if there was anyone they were staying with who could pick up the vehicle. Grasshopper called a family member and they advised they'd be there in the morning. Grasshopper and Bert were transported to jail and booked for public intoxication.
Sgt. Elden Graves was patrolling in the are of East Shawnee Street on July 12 when he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that didn't have visible taillights. Corey Hooper didn't have a driver's license but gave the officer his information. Dispatch advised the man was wanted and he was arrested. Hooper was booked for driving under suspension and the warrant.
Officer Drew Craig responded to Walmart on July 1 for a reported hit and run crash. A woman said she was struck by a red truck and officers located the truck in the parking lot. Brian Findley said he didn't stop after the crash because he didn't see any damage to his truck. Findley was arrested for driving under suspension.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.