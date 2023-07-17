Officers with the Tahlequah Police Department arrested a local man for public intoxication on July 5 after he reportedly had blood all over him from punching a television.
According to police reports, upon arrival, authorities found the man sitting outside of E-Z Mart on Downing Street. When asked about the blood on him, he reportedly told police he had a lot to drink and got into an argument with his girlfriend, and the blood came from his punching the television. After being examined by Emergency Medical Services, the 19-year-old told authorities he did not want to go home. He was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail, where he was booked on tribal charges for public intoxication. While at the jail, his hands continued to bleed. He was later released to a guardian at W.W. Hastings Hospital.
Officer Bo Smith arrested a Tahlequah man on July 6 for public intoxication after he was reportedly doing karate and pushups in the middle of the street. The 33-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges.
Responding to a disturbance on July 8 where the suspect reportedly refused to leave a Ward Street residence, Officer Bruce Gower arrested a Tahlequah man and transported him to the jail where he was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication, petit larceny, trespassing, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On July 8, Officer Ohavyah Soto arrested an intoxicated female and transported her to the jail, where she was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
Responding to a shoplifting call at Walmart on July 8, police arrested a 35-year-old manfor petit larceny.
A Tahlequah man was arrested for indecent exposure at Circle S Speedwash on Downing Street on July 9 by Officer Austin Hughart. The 21-year-old was transported to the detention center and booked on tribal charges.
