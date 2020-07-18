Officers arrested a man after they were notified of an incident at the Tahlequah Police Department.
On July 16, Tahlequah Police Officers were notified by dispatch of a domestic in the back parking lot of the police department. As the officers got to the parking lot, Noel Worthington exited an SUV and was quickly approached by Lt. Brandon Vick. Worthington pulled away and tried putting his hands in his pockets. During the struggle, Worthington was taken to the ground and Officer Kyle Reed drive stunned him with a Taser. The man eventually complied and was placed in handcuffs. Officers said Worthington had a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from him. Officers found a container that had marijuana inside of it. Chenoa Worthington said she and Noel are separated and they had been arguing. She said she was going to take him to a hotel when he became aggressive and she pulled into the parking lot of the TPD for her safety. At the Cherokee County Detention Center, Officer Thomas Donnell found a baggie on Worthington that contained ecstasy. Worthington was booked for public intoxication, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of marijuana.
On July 14, Officer Matt Frits responded to the McDonald’s parking lot in regard to a hit and run involving a red Jeep. Katelin Graves is employed at McDonald’s and watched video surveillance of a white Grand Prix Pontiac hit her Jeep. Graves said the passenger of the suspected vehicle had just interviewed for a job at McDonald’s, and she gave his address to officers. Frits made contact with the passenger who gave him the driver’s name, Dennis Davis Jr. Davis admitted he hit the Jeep but said he “blacked out” and didn’t know hit a vehicle. He said he had the passenger drive him home after the incident. Frits said the video showed the Grand Prix leave the parking immediately after the incident. Davis was taken jail and booked for leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
Officer Justin Leatherwood was on patrol in the area of May Avenue and Bluff Avenue on July 17 when he noticed an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed. Leatherwood activated his emergency lights in attempt to make a traffic stop. However, the driver continued and eventually turned into a driveway on May Avenue. Dylan Yanez got of the vehicle and ran toward a house and Leatherwood followed with his Taser drawn. The officer told Yanez he was going to Tase him when he wouldn’t stop. Leatherwood struck the man with his Taser and Yanez fell into the house. Yanez tried to pull out the prongs and Leatherwood delivered another 5 seconds of the Taser. Yanez was handcuffed as other officers arrived to assist. A passenger in the SUV was released and Yanez was taken to jail for left of center, failed to yield for an emergency vehicle, no driver’s license, and obstruction.
Jerry Gresham was taken to jail after he failed to pay for food at EZ Mart on July 15. Employees said Gresham selected a sandwich and a fountain drink. The man warmed up the sandwich and began eating it in the store. An employee told Gresham he needed to pay for the food before warming it up. He asked if he could pay for the items later and then claimed to be a diabetic and they needed to cut him a break. Officer Michael Gray located Gresham in the parking lot and arrested him for petit larceny.
