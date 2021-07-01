A man was arrested for threatening to hit a woman with a hammer and causing damage to a local business.
On June 28, Tahlequah Police Lt. Brandon Vick responded to Gibbs Auto Sales in regard to a disturbance. Dispatch advised a man with a hammer had threatened and assaulted a customer, and damaged the front door. Vick arrived to find Gilbert Taylor, owner of the store, chasing Calvin Hall across the street. Hall was not making sense when explaining what happened. Taylor said Hall showed up and was "talking crazy." Hall stayed inside the store and told Margaret Hall he was going to hit her with a hammer when she told him he needed to leave. Margaret said she pushed Hall out of the front door before she locked it. She said Hall swung the hammer and busted the door. Hall was booked into jail for simple assault and malicious injury to property.
Sgt. Shawn Presley was assigned to investigate a disturbance in the area of Park Hill Road on June 29. The caller stated a woman got into a vehicle with their permission. Presley arrived to find Ashley Adair, who tried to run when he told her to stop. Presley grabbed Adair's arm and the two briefly struggled before she was arrested. The officer believed Adair had taken some type of hallucinogenic drug due to her demeanor. Kyle Branham told officers Adair got into his work truck while he was mowing at O'Reilly Auto Parts. Adair was transported to jail and booked for second-degree burglary of a motor vehicle, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.
On June 29, Sgt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol in the area of East Shawnee Street when he noticed a man walking across the parking lot of Shawnee Terrace. Qualls said he found that behavior odd, since the apartment complex was an elderly housing addition. The officer said he turned into the parking lot and could see Allan McHenry look at him and then walk over to an apartment and ring the doorbell. McHenry immediately walked away from the apartment and Qualls decided to make contact. McHenry took off running and a chase ensued. Qualls lost sight of McHenry when he got to the courtyard, but a couple sitting outside an apartment pointed toward a small building where McHenry was. Qualls drew his firearm and ordered the man to the ground, but McHenry disappeared behind the building. He reappeared at the opposite side of the building and complied when Qualls repeated his order. McHenry was arrested and dispatch advised he had two warrants. Qualls found marijuana and a homemade smoking device. McHenry turned out to be a Cherokee Nation citizen and thus was booked on tribal charges of obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
