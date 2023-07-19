A local man was arrested July 11 by Tahlequah Police Department officers for public intoxication after he reportedly did not know what day it was nor where he was.
According to reports, police responded to a call of a possibly intoxicated man sleeping on the grass between Betty’s Mini Storage and the Wash Barn. After several minutes of attempting to wake the individual, police eventually succeeded and determined the 41-year-old was intoxicated. The man reportedly told police he had used drugs the day before, thought it was Friday when it was actually Tuesday, and didn’t know where he was. He was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail, where he was booked.
On July 10, a Tahlequah woman was arrested at Walmart for trespassing and petit larceny. She was taken to the city jail and booked.
Lt. Justin Leatherwood arrested a female tribal citizen on last last month for public intoxication after she was reportedly found sleeping on the ground behind the Tahlequah Daily Press. The 55-year-old was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked on tribal charges.
