A motorcyclist allegedly tried running from police until he crashed his bike.
On July 13, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was on routine patrol when he saw a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. The bike pulled into the parking lot of Casey’s General Store and then left. Keele attempted to catch up to the bike, but the driver accelerated and ran the stop sign at George Guess Road and Seven Clans Road. A pursuit ensued, and the driver ran another stop sign before he crashed the motorcycle. Bradley Anderson tried to pick up the bike as Keele approached him. Anderson told Keele he messed up and he didn’t need medical attention. The driver said he wasn’t trying to run from the officer because he had no reason to do so. However, dispatch advised Anderson was wanted and his driver’s license was suspended. Anderson was arrested and Keele found a spoon on his person. He admitted the spoon was for drugs. Keele found a syringe on the ground near the motorcycle. Anderson was booked driving under suspension, no insurance, failure to stop at a stop sign, and the warrant.
Sgt. Matt Frits responded to EZ Mart on Downing Street July 13 in regard to Jose Trejo, who was trespassing. Employees said Trejo was banned from the store a week earlier and Frits made contact with him. Trejo was arrested and transported to jail for booking.
On July 12, Officer Bruce Gower was patrolling the area of South Muskogee Avenue and East Balentine Road, where he observed an expired tag on a Ford F-150. The officer conducted a traffic stop and met with the driver, Kyle Tudor, who said he didn’t have his driver’s license or his insurance verification on him. The driver had a suspended license, and he was arrested for that offense and failure to carry security verification and taxes due state.
