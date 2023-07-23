A Tahlequah man was arrested on July 12 by officers with the Tahlequah Police Department after he reportedly fled from police when questioned.
According to reports, police responded to a Trimble Street residence for a trespassing report. When authorities arrived, they found the suspect standing in the yard of the residence. When he gave police his name and date of birth, the owner of the residence informed authorities he was lying. After they discovered his real name, authorities found he had an outstanding warrant out of Sequoyah County. When police attempted to restrain the suspect, he fled and was apprehended after authorities deployed their tasers. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
Officer Bryan Swim arrested a Tahlequah woman on July 14 for vandalism after she reportedly threw an object at a window. She was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail,where she was booked for vandalism/destruction of property and resisting arrest.
Responding to a disturbance at Oak Hill Inn Suites on July 15, Officer Brandon Herd arrested a Weleetka man after he was reportedly screaming while at the hotel. He was transported to the detention center and booked on tribal charges on public intoxication.
