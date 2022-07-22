A drunken man allegedly groped a store employee and asked for a discount.
On July 8, Police Officer Joe Roberts was called to Cato after an intoxicated man reportedly assaulted an employee. She said Cory Christie kept making comments about her breast size and groped her. The man asked other employees for a discount because he was homeless. Roberts found Christie and arrested him for public intoxication. The employee didn't want to press charges for the assault.
On July 15, Officer Steffon Herd was dispatched to East Allen Road for a protective order violation. Dispatch said Billy Whitekiller left the area in a blue Toyota Corolla. Herd pulled the driver over. Whitekiller appeared intoxicated, and the officer saw a firearm in the backseat. Herd spoke with the victim, searched the car, and found an open bottle of vodka. Whitekiller told the officer his dog would attack him, but Herd said there was no animal in the vehicle. The loaded rifle was secured. Whitekiller was arrested after a sobriety test and booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence, violation of protective order, transporting open container, driving under revocation, and carrying a firearm under the influence.
Officer Raquel Reed was on patrol on July 16 on Water Avenue when she saw a truck veer into opposite lane. She then saw the driver make more violations. Reed stopped Skylar Wayne Murphy and the passenger. An odor of alcohol wafted from the vehicle, and Murphy appeared under the influence. Murphy said he drank three beers while he played pool at the bar. He was arrested on tribal charges of DUI, driving under revocation, and failure to maintain lane. Murphy told Reed he couldn't believe she would take him to jail because, since she was Native, she knew "Natives didn't have anything" and she was "making his life worse."
