A man told officers he was walking around because voices were talking to him.
On July 18, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates was on patrol when he noticed a man walking close to Burger King. Anthony Drywater told Cate he was walking around because voices were talking to him. The officer said Drywater had bloody sores and scabs along his arm, near his veins. Drywater admitted to using meth an hour before. Cates found a bag of meth on the man and he was arrested. Cates also found five syringes in Drywater's bag at the jail. He was booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
Officer Jacob Robertson responded to a call of a man who was panhandling in the parking lot of the Plaza South on July 22. Dispatch advised the man had walked across the street to EZ Mart and was wearing a tank top and shorts. Robertson arrived to find Corey Christie speaking with someone parked at the gas pumps. Christie claimed he was asking people for a ride. The man had an odor of alcohol and Robertson agreed to give him a ride if he wasn't intoxicated. Christie was arrested after he couldn't follow directions for the field sobriety test. He wasn't placed in handcuffs due to a broken wrist, but was put in the back of the patrol unit. Robertson said Christie became agitated while he was transported to jail and threatened to hit him. During the booking process, Christie was confrontational and had to be taken to the ground. He was booked in the Cherokee County Detention Center on tribal charges of assault and battery on a police officer and public intoxication.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to Larry Avenue on July 15 in regard to a trespasser. A woman inside the apartment told Sellers the man he was looking for wasn't inside, and gave him permission to search. Sellers found Riley Bechtol hiding behind the bedroom door. Sellers searched Bechtol and found marijuana, methamphetamine, and a syringe. Bechtol was transported to jail and booked on charges of trespassing, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
On July 17, Officer Lane Cobb observed Gracie Scott sitting in a vehicle outside of EZ Mart on Downing Street. Cobb asked dispatch to check for warrants, and they advised there was one for Scott's arrest. Cobb made contact with the woman and arrested her. The officer searched the vehicle and found a clear capsule pill that contained what he believed was meth. Scott was booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
