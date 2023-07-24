Two male suspects were arrested by Tahlequah Police Department officers on July 11 for shoplifting more than $1,000 worth of Walmart merchandise.
According to reports, Walmart employees told authorities the two men were acting suspicious as they would move items around in their shopping cart and look around. They then placed grocery items on top of other items they had placed in their cart and went to the self-checkout, where they scanned the grocery items, but not the other items. The pair reportedly refused to cooperate when confronted about the $1,094.48 worth of merchandise they stole. Before being transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where they were going to be booked on tribal charges of grand larceny, one of the suspects handed the officers a package of gum that contained five pills later identified as narcotics. That individual was also booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription.
During a traffic stop on July 11, Officer Ohavyah Soto arrested a tribal citizen who reportedly had a prescription bottle with no label on it that contained multiple pills. The 36-year-old was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail and booked on tribal charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of controlled dangerous substance with a valid script.
On July 14, Officer Robert Jones arrested a Tahlequah man at Casey’s General Store on Downing Street after he was reportedly passed out in the bathroom. The 41-year-old was taken to the city jail and booked for possession of controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
