A homeless man reportedly threatened to burn down a store when he was told to leave.
On July 16, Tahlequah Police Officer Bryan Swim was dispatched to EZ Mart on South Muskogee Avenue because of a man who was trespassing. Dispatch advised the suspect left the store and was walking near the Plaza shopping center. Swim met with Michael Champlain, who matched the description, and detained him. The store employee said Champlain was banned from all EZ Mart locations and he was asking customers to buy him beer. He said Champlain opened the door and became agitated when he was told to leave. Champlain allegedly told the employee he would be back to burn the store down. Champlain was booked on tribal charges for trespassing and threats to do bodily harm.
Officer Cory Keele was called to Pleasant View Apartments on July 18 due to a two-vehicle crash. Dispatch advised an intoxicated man reportedly had a gun. Keele arrived and was told the man with the gun was believed to be in an apartment. An apparently intoxicated Samantha Catron opened the door when officers knocked and said a man pulled a gun on her because she hit his vehicle. She said Aaron Johnson was with her and Keele asked to speak with him. Johnson also appeared intoxicated and told the officer the crash happened at Clear Creek gas station. He said the man with the gun followed them to the apartment. Keele met with the man who allegedly had the gun, and he said Catron and Johnson had hit his wife’s car. He followed the pair to get the tag number. He said his firearm was in his pocket and remained in his pocket during the incident. Officer Raquel Reed advised that Catron admitted the gun was never pointed at her and it was in the man’s pocket the whole time. Johnson and Catron were both arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage. Catron was also booked for obstruction.
On July 17, Officer Robert Jones was dispatched to Ross Park in regard to an intoxicated man who was lying on a bench and screaming. Jones arrived to find Gilbert Holmes passed out on the bench, and had to rub his sternum to get him to awake. Holmes became belligerent and allegedly threatened the officers who were there. Holmes was arrested and booked on tribal charges of public drunkenness.
