Officers found a bag containing drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop.
On July 23, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle with multiples items hanging from the rearview mirror. Cobb conducted a traffic stop on the driver, Brittney Rooster, and two other occupants. Rooster received a verbal warning and was told she was free to leave. However, Cobb asked if he could search her vehicle, and she said he could. The officer found a black bag in the trunk that contained, marijuana, a baggie with a white-crystal substance, two syringes, and a spoon. Cobb also found more crystal-like substances, marijuana, and a cut straw. Rooster claimed the bag belonged to a family member, but she had been using it. Rooster was arrested and booked into jail on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
Officer Michael Cates noticed a man walking through a yard just after 2 a.m., July 25. Ronnie Proctor was walking up to a residence when Cates made contact. Proctor said he didn’t live there and he was going to ask to borrow a phone. The man had a strong odor of alcohol on him and admitted to drinking beer. Proctor was arrested for public intoxication and Cates found marijuana in his pocket. Proctor was booked on tribal charges of public drunkenness and possession of marijuana.
On July 26, Officer Cobb was on patrol just before 4 a.m. when he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic offense. The driver, Cleo Gomez, didn’t have a license and was arrested for obstruction of driver’s view and driving under suspension. Gomez was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
