A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to steal a handgun from a local business.
On July 18, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray responded to BS&G Pawn in regard to a theft. An employee said a handgun was stolen by Frank James Bird. A man who was at the store with Bird saw him take the gun and told him to put it back. Both men left the store and Bird took the gun with him. The other man returned to the store and advised that Bird had the gun. Officers responded to an address where Bird was last seen and met with the homeowner. He said he didnâ€™t know whether Bird was there, and gave officers permission to look throughout the residence. Lt. Justin Leatherwood advised Bird was in the bathroom and he refused to come out. Gray said he would push the door in if Bird wouldnâ€™t come out, and the man finally complied. Officers found the gun inside the residence. Bird refused to speak with Gray and was booked on tribal charges of knowingly concealing stolen property, larceny, and obstruction.
Officer Bryan Swim was called to Southridge Circle on July 19 for a reported domestic assault. Harmon Phillips said he came home from work early and found the victim in the apartment with another man. He said he and the victim argued about the situation. The victim said Phillips came home to see her and her friend sitting on the couch. She said Phillips slapped her and her friend left. She said he pinned her against the bed for a short time before law enforcement arrived. Phillips denied hitting the woman but was nevertheless arrested on tribal charges.
On July 17, Officer Steffon Herd was patrolling the area of West Choctaw Street when he observed Wilson Baker stumbling as he walked in an alley. Baker took off running when Herd approached him. The officer took Baker to the ground near the Cherokee National History Museum. Baker admitted to drinking wine and ran because he thought people were trying to attack him. Baker was booked for public drunkenness.
