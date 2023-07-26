Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested a Tahlequah man on July 15 for public intoxication after he reportedly had a verbal argument with his mother.
According to reports, while responding to the domestic, dispatchers advised the Cherokee County 911 Center received multiple calls and that the caller said they needed help, but due to screaming in the background, dispatchers could not determine what was going on at the Griffin Avenue residence. Upon arrival, police found several people were standing outside, and after speaking to them, they determined a fight had occurred between a mother and a son at a nearby apartment. The son was arrested for public intoxication. He was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail and booked.
Officer Ohavyah Soto arrested a female shoplifter on July 16 at Walmart and transported her to the city jail, where she was booked for petit larceny.
On July 15, Officer Zach Adams arrested a Tahlequah man for public intoxication after he was found lying on the ground at Ross Park. He was transported to the city jail and booked.
Sgt. Todd Carnes arrested two women for shoplifting on July 15. They were taken to the city jail and booked.
Responding to a disturbance at Circle S Speedwash on Downing Street on July 14, Sgt. Mitchell Sellers arrested a Tahlequah man and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for public intoxication and obstruction.
On July 13, Lt. Bryan Qualls arrested a women who was reportedly drunk at the Tahlequah Medical Center and had heroin in her possession. She was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for public intoxication and possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute.
