A woman was taken to two jails after she hit, stabbed, and urinated on officers.
On July 9, Tahlequah Police Officer Steven Smith responded to North Grand Avenue on a report of a woman who was barley clothed and acting strangely. Officer Thomas Donnell had made contact with Andgelise Poole, who began cussing and yelling at the officers. Smith told the woman to turn around and put her hands behind her back, but she hit him in the head and face. Smith tried to take Poole to the ground, but she ran into the side of his patrol vehicle, breaking the mirror and denting the door. Smith and Donnell were able to arrest Poole. Smith noticed he was bleeding due to being stabbed by a pen that Poole was holding when she hit him. Poole was transported to Tahlequah City Jail and placed in a jail cell, where she urinated on the floor, getting it on the officers. Poole was then taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
On July 23, Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle with several items hanging from the rearview mirror. Cobb conducted a traffic stop on the driver, Brittney Rooster, and two other occupants. Rooster received a verbal warning and was told she was free to leave. However, Cobb asked if he could search her vehicle, and she said he could. The officer found a black bag in the trunk that contained marijuana, a baggie with a white-crystal substance, two syringes, and a spoon. Cobb also found more crystal-like substances, marijuana, and a cut straw. Rooster claimed the bag belonged to a family member, but she had been using it. Rooster was arrested and booked into jail on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
Officer Michael Cates noticed a man walking through a yard just after 2 a.m. on July 25. Ronnie Proctor was walking up to a residence when Cates made contact. Proctor said he didn’t live there and he was going to ask to borrow a phone. The man had a strong odor of alcohol on him and admitted to drinking beer. Proctor was arrested for public intoxication and Cates found marijuana in his pocket. Proctor was booked on tribal charges of public drunkenness and possession of marijuana.
Officer Donnell was dispatched to Hit-N-Run convenience store on July 26 in regard to an intoxicated woman. The caller said the woman came inside the store, rearranged the shelves, stole a pickle, and left. Donnell arrived to find Antonia Smallen sitting on the curb with her feet and legs in the street. Smallen was eating the pickle and ignored Donnell when he told her she needed to get her legs out of the road before she got hit by a vehicle. Smallen was arrested for public intoxication and booked on tribal charges.
On July 26, Officer Cobb was on patrol just before 4 a.m. when he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic offense. The driver, Cleo Gomez, didn’t have a license and was arrested for obstruction of driver’s view and driving under suspension. Gomez was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.