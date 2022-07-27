Several agencies were involved in a lengthy pursuit that ended in Delaware County.
On July 16, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was in the area of East Downing Street to locate a stolen vehicle. He spotted the vehicle pull into the Oak Park Motel. Sellers was entering the parking lot of the motel when Rusty James pulled out and sped away. The pursuit headed out of Tahlequah on State Highway 51 at speeds of over 100 mph. James pulled into the parking lot of Speedy's gas station and headed back toward Tahlequah in the wrong lane of traffic. Sellers reported that traffic was light, and James continued in to wrong lane until he approached the River Bridge, where a patrol vehicle was stationed. Officer Michael Cates took over the pursuit, and James turned on to S.H. 10, where he headed toward Kansas, Oklahoma. Additional agencies deployed stop sticks, which were successful. James fled from the vehicle and was arrested a short time later. He was booked on tribal charges of possession of stolen vehicle, felony eluding, obstruction, speeding, reckless driving, grand larceny, driving without a driver's license, failure to stop at roadblocks, and warrants.
On July 17, Lt. Justin Leatherwood was called to East Ross Street because of a reported domestic situation. A woman said her daughter was involved in the incident with Adan Garcia-Nava. Before Leatherwood arrived, the victim was afraid to report Nava hitting her because she didn't want to get arrested on a warrant. Leatherwood advised he wouldn't arrest the victim and that she needed to make a report. The victim said Nava left in a blue Chrysler. Dispatch received a call in regard to a blue Chrysler that almost hit another vehicle on East Downing Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass. Leatherwood was still speaking with the victim when the vehicle came down Ross Street. The driver accelerated toward Nalley Road when he saw Leatherwood's patrol unit. The pursuit ensued through the city and Leatherwood's car became disabled. Additional officers continued the chase and they said Nava was driving without disregard to other vehicles on the road. He plowed his vehicle through fences and was eventually taken into custody when he tried fleeing on foot. Nava was booked into jail on charges of reckless driving, felony eluding, no driver's license, leaving the scene of accident involving property damage, and domestic assault and battery.
Officer Cory Keele was on patrol July 17 in the area of South Muskogee Avenue when he noticed a truck swerving through traffic. The officer conducted a traffic stop and met with Geremy Chuculate, who wanted to shake the officer's hand. Chuculate admitted to drinking alcohol earlier that day and was arrested after a field sobriety test. The man made the statement of wanting to kill himself, but then retracted what he said. Keele advised the jail of what Chuculate said, and he was booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence.
