An elderly man was arrested after crashing into a vehicle while allegedly driving drunk.
On July 25, Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to U.S. Highway 82 and Allen Road on a report of a non-injury vehicle crash. Reed arrived to find Miles Schnitzer, 82, exiting a vehicle and noticed the man was unsteady on his feet. Schnitzer said he drank three beers and didn’t noticed the vehicle he crashed into had stopped at the red light. Schnitzer was arrested for suspicion of driving while under the influence after a field sobriety test. Reed looked inside the man’s vehicle and found three unopened cans of beer and three open cans of beer on the floorboard. Schnitzer was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and following too closely.
Officer Bo Smith was on patrol July 27 when he saw a man and a woman standing on the corner of Downing Street and Oklahoma Avenue. Summer Vann-McLemore was carrying a purse, and Smith asked if she had anything illegal inside it. She said she didn’t and gave the officer permission to search it. Smith found a pipe and methamphetamine inside the purse. McLemore was arrested and booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
On July 27, Officer Michael Gray responded to Walmart on a report of a woman who was banned from the store and shoplifting. Employees said Amber Ishcomer removed a price sticker from an item and placed it on a car seat cover that was $34. Ishcomer went to the self-checkout and scanned a notebook, but the item rang up as a pair of socks for 94 cents. She made another transaction and tried to exit the store when she was approached by employees. The total amount taken was $57, and Ishcomer was arrested for petit larceny and trespassing. She was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges.
