Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.