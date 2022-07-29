A naked man was jailed a several charges after he vandalized two vehicles and resisted arrest.
On July 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to the area of Fourth Street and Hensley Drive on reports of a naked man who was running around nearby. Dispatch advised the man was running toward the CDI Head Start building. Sellers arrived and was pointed toward the man running in the area of Wheeler Circle. John Lesley Bailey fled into the wooded area, and Sellers lost sight of him. Officer Pam Bell said she was on Fourth Street, and Sellers told her to stay there, since Bailey was running in that direction. Bailey ran back toward Wheeler Circle and was detained. Bailey said he took drugs and needed EMS. Dispatch advised a caller said Bailey busted out the driverâ€™s side window of her vehicle. The woman said she found Bailey in her vehicle and rummaging through her glovebox. She said she hit the man with an object and he took off running. Bell informed Sellers that another vehicle was vandalized. Bailey was transported to jail for second-degree burglary, vandalism, public intoxication, obstruction, resisting arrest, and indecent exposure.
Officer Chris Smith was called to Loveâ€™s Country Store on July 19 in regard to a verbal domestic incident. The officer arrived to find Jesse Jackson yelling toward the store. Jackson said he was arguing with his wife, who was inside the store. Smith went inside to speak with the woman, who she said Jackson had been drinking and was doing drugs. Jackson continued to scream in the parking lot and refused to cooperate with officers. He was eventually taken to jail and booked for public intoxication and obstruction.
On July 15, Officer Bo Smith was dispatched to Riverside Park in reference to a domestic incident. He arrived to find Laura Carroll, who said she was trying to help her friend out on the river. Carroll said she left her friend at the river after he got angry with her. Smith said there was an odor of alcohol coming from Carroll, and she admitted to drinking earlier that day. Carroll was arrested for public intoxication after a field sobriety test.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.