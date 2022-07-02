The case of a missing shoe landed one woman in jail for public intoxication.
On June 25, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was on routine patrol at 5:30 a.m. when she saw a woman who appeared to be asleep on a bench in front of Liberty Finance. Deidra Dyer was using a shoe as a pillow, and it took several attempts to get her to awake. Reed could smell alcohol on the woman and Dyer said she had been drinking at a friend's house. Dyer put on the shoe she was using as a pillow and stumbled as she looked for the other. Reed asked if she could transport Dyer to a non-public place, since she was intoxicated. Dyer reportedly asked if she could go to Walmart to buy a new shoe. She then wanted to go to Casey's General Store, or main street. Dyer then said she wasn't intoxicated, and that she was attacked by a woman. She said the woman took her shoe, so she "sat there like a statue" so the woman wouldn't take her other shoe. Dyer was arrested for public drunkenness and transported to jail for booking. Reed advised that Dyer's other shoe was not located.
On June 22, Officer Michael Gray was called to Walmart in regard to a man who made a fraud return. Employees said Michael Adair selected a pressure cooker and took it to customer service where he revived a $193 gift card in exchange for the stolen item. The employee said he was notified of a suspicious man in front of customer service three hours later. Adair was wearing the same clothes from the earlier incident. The employee watched video footage of Adair selecting an air conditioner and setting it down at customer service. Adair then picked up a face mask and placed it around his next. The man picked up the air conditioner and left the store. Adair was confronted and escorted to the Asset Protection office. Adair was booked on tribal charges of petit larceny, trespassing and fraud.
Morgan Granada was arrested at Walmart on June 23 after he failed to purchase six concealed items. Employees said the man was banned from the store. Granada was booked on charges of petit larceny and trespassing.
Officer Joe Roberts responded to Walmart on June 25 after Johnny Thompson was caught with unpaid merchandise on his person. Thompson was arrested for larceny and booked into jail.
On June 26, Officer Bruce Gower arrested Shelby Nichols for petit larceny. According to Walmart employees, Nichols concealed sunglasses, fishing supplies, and an electronic adapter on her person before she tried leaving the store. Nichols said she tried to steal the items because she was bored while waiting for a friend.
