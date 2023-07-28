A Tahlequah man was arrested on July 15 by Tahlequah Police Department officers for a hit-and-run after the man reportedly hit a parked vehicle while leaving Ned’s.
According to reports, the 29-year-old suspect was later located by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Services, who responded to a call of the suspect’s refusing to leave a residence and becoming belligerent. After refusing to provide information to authorities, the suspect attempted to flee, but was taken to the ground and restrained. Once inside the patrol unit, the man began banging his head on the windows. When he was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, he reportedly had to be placed in a restraint chair when he refused to cooperate. The suspect was booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, and transporting an open container.
Lt. Justin Leatherwood arrested two suspects on July 15 who were reportedly sleeping in the men’s restroom at Norris Park. They were transported to the Tahlequah City Jail, where they were booked for camping in a city park. The woman suspect was additionally booked for possession of paraphernalia and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
During a pedestrian stop on July 17, Officer Austin Hughart arrested a Tahlequah man who had an outstanding warrant. After fleeing from police, the 34-year-old was arrested and transported to the city jail, where he was booked for the outstanding warrant, obstruction, resisting arrest, and possession of paraphernalia.
Responding to a complaint on July 18 of an intoxicated person asleep outside of Ruby’s, Officer Bryan Swim arrested the 30-year-old and transported him to the city jail, where he was booked for public intoxication.
On July 17, Sgt. Todd Carnes arrested a 23-year-old woman for public intoxication after she was reportedly knocking on several residents’ doors in the area. She was taken to the detention center and booked.
While performing a welfare check on July 19 on a woman who was stumbling while walking near Fox Street, Officer Bryan Swim arrested the suspect for public intoxication and took her to the detention center, where she was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication, and outstanding warrants.
