A woman supposedly became angry at officers for arresting the man who had assaulted her.
On July 23, Tahlequah Police Officer Robert Jones was called to Nola Street for a physical domestic. A woman, who was visibly upset, answered the door and denied there was an altercation. Rocky Gritts was lying on a couch and was told to step outside with officers. The woman had her head covered and claimed she had COVID. She continued to insist nothing happened and Jones stepped out with Officer Raquel Reed, who pointed toward the ground at a clump of hair. Jones showed the hair to the victim, and she claimed Gritts grabbed her by the hair when the two were arguing about his talking to other women. She said a 5-year-old child was at the door when the incident happened. The woman told Jones she didn't want Gritts to go jail. Gritts said she was probably brushing her hair outside, and that's why the clump was there. The man, who had a long scratch from his chest to his stomach, was arrested. The woman became angry with officers for arresting Gritts. Jones noticed she had a knot over her left eye, and she said that happened when she and the child bumped their heads together earlier that day. She finally admitted Gritts assaulted her. He was booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
On July 14, Officer Michael Cates was dispatched to Southside Baptist Church due to an intoxicated man in the area. A Tahlequah Public Works Authority worker contacted police when they saw Michael McCord digging through bushes with a shovel. McCord told the officer he was cleaning around the church. He said he last used methamphetamine a week before Cates encountered him. McCord was arrested for public intoxication and told Cates a trash bag nearby belonged to him. Cates found a baggie of meth in the bag, which McCord said he didn't know was in it. He was booked on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
Sgt. Matt Frits was called to the University Apartments at 1200 N. Trimble Ave. on July 22 due to a possible burglary. Dispatch advised a man wearing a blue shirt was seen trying to get into a window of one of the apartments. Officers were speaking with Antonio Raul Trejo Jr. and a woman, and found marijuana and suboxone strips. Trejo said no one tried to get into his apartment and that he and the woman were arguing earlier. Trejo was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a prescription, and booked on tribal charges.
Officer Reed was responding Garden Lake Drive July 23 after a man tried to open the front door of a residence. The caller said Gary Hiner had shaggy hair and his pants were so big he had to hold them up. The caller said Hiner was at Heritage Elementary, and was trying to open doors. Reed spotted Hiner near one of the doors. The suspect became defensive and claimed he was looking for a friend's house. He tried to walk away from Reed several times before he was arrested for obstruction.
Officer Bo Smith was patrolling in the area behind Atwood's on July 21 when he saw Corey Christie walking in the rain with no shoes on. Smith said there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Christie. He asked the man to step off the road to talk and Christie reportedly became aggressive, bowing his chest toward Smith. Christie was arrested after a brief struggle and booked for public drunkenness.
