The FBI won't pursue charges on a man who allegedly stole $600 after breaking into Save A Lot.
On June 20, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Save A Lot on a report of a burglary alarm. Leatherwood drove through the parking lot and into the alley where Marcus Adair was standing. Adair admitted he had just robbed the store and fought with officers as they tried to arrest him. During the struggle, several bundles of money fell out of Adair's clothes. Officers cleared the building and found an open filing cabinet in the office with several rolls of coins. Security footage showed Adair enter the store and steal over $600 in cash. Adair, a tribal member, was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and the FBI was alerted due to the nature of the crime. The FBI told officers to send the case to tribal court.
On July 1, Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol on the Bertha Parker Bypass when he saw a truck traveling at a high rate of speed. Scott conducted a traffic stop on the driver, Stephanie Sellers. Dispatch advised Sellers' driver's license was suspended. Scott noticed Sellers appeared to be under the influence and had her exit the vehicle for a field sobriety test. Sellers told the officer she hadn't been drinking, but that she was nervous. Sellers was arrested after the tests and told Scott she wanted to speak with her lawyer. Scott searched a purse found inside the vehicle and found six pills, a baggie containing methamphetamine, two used syringes, two bandages, and a smoking device. Sellers claimed the purse didn't belong to her, but her Cherokee Nation ID card was inside of it. Sellers was booked into jail on tribal charges of speeding, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving while under the influence of drugs, and possession of paraphernalia.
Officer Bo Smith was dispatched to Tahlequah Terrace Apartments in regard to a trespasser on July 1. Dispatch advised Dakota Roland was banned from the property and causing a disturbance inside an apartment. Officers found Rolland and arrested him for trespassing after being forbidden. Rolland is a Cherokee Nation citizen and thus was booked on tribal charges.
