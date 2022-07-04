An intoxicated man was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into a house.
On June 26, Lt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to West Morgan Street and North Cherokee Avenue where a vehicle crashed into a house. Nickolas Martin reeked of alcohol and said, "You won't believe this, but I hit that house." While officers were getting information, a woman said the vehicle Martin was driving sped past her on Academy Street. Martin was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked on tribal charges of aggravated driving under the influence and reckless driving.
Officer Robbie Bacon was on patrol in the area of Bluff Avenue on June 27 when he ran the tag information to a Kia Optima. The tag returned to a Chrysler 300 and Bacon conducted a traffic stop. Joshua Mouse and Cleo Gomez both had warrants, and dispatch advised the VIN number to the vehicle showed Claremore Motor Co. was the registered owner. Mouse and Gomez were arrested and officers found a red straw with white residue and a container of methamphetamine inside the car. Mouse was booked for driving under suspension, failure to maintain security verification, taxes due state, operating a vehicle without proper tag, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On June 28, Officer Bruce Gower responded to Casey's General Store on East Downing Street in regard to people who were sleeping, or loitering, behind the building. Gower met with Victoria Meisfeld, who said she was waiting for a friend to pick her up. Dispatch advised that the woman had a warrant and she was arrested. During the booking process, Gower discovered two baggies of meth in the purse Meisfeld had. He also found straws that had residue, a glass cylinder, a piece of aluminum foil, half of a plastic syringe, Narcan spray, and a green paracord. Meisfeld was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and the warrant.
Lt. Bryan Qualls observed Dillon Wright walking near the splash pad and acting oddly on June 26. The officer met with Wright in the parking lot of Love's Country Store and could see he appeared intoxicated. Wright admitted to using meth 24 hours prior to speaking with Qualls. He was arrested and Qualls found a syringe in his pocket. Wright was booked for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer Drew Craig was called to a vehicle crash on June 26 in the area of Nancy Ward Drive and Muskogee Avenue. The driver of one of the vehicles advised she had never had a license, and dispatch said Candace Drywater-Harplow's license was suspended. Harplow was arrested for the offense and taken to jail.
On June 28, Lt. Leatherwood was near Plaza shopping center when he observed James Drywater walking on South Muskogee Avenue. Leatherwood was aware Drywater had a warrant and arrested him. The man told Leatherwood he had a family member's pistol in his bag. Drywater was booked for the warrant.
Makayla Brooks was arrested June 26 for allegedly shoplifting from Walmart. Employees said Brooks replaced barcodes on several items and didn't scan merchandise while at self checkout. Brooks was transported to jail and booked for petit larceny.
