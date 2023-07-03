Responding to a call of a reckless driver on June 30, officers with the Tahlequah Police Department arrested the driver for public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
While making contact with the driver, authorities discovered she was under the influence of alcohol. After placing the driver in the patrol unit, authorities then performed a search of the vehicle and reportedly found marijuana inside her car. While searching the vehicle, the suspect began kicking the inside of the police vehicle. Once officers opened the door and instructed her to stop, she placed her leg outside of the vehicle and reportedly refused to put it back inside the officer’s vehicle. After a brief struggle, authorities were able to get the driver back inside the patrol unit. On transport to the Cherokee County Detention Center, the suspect continued to kick the inside of the patrol unit and spit on the barrier three times. Once authorities arrived at the jail, the woman continued to resist. She was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication, obstructing an officer, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
Lt. Bryan Qualls arrested a Tahlequah man on June 29 during a pedestrian stop and transported him to the detention center where he was booked on tribal charges of an outstanding warrant and public intoxication.
Responding to Family Dollar for a disturbance on June 29, police arrested a Tahlequah man for public intoxication. He was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail where he was booked.
