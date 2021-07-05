Officers were called after a man was seen urinating on the side of East Downing Street.
On June 29, Tahlequah Police Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to Sonic on Downing Street in regard to an intoxicated man who was urinating on the side of the road, falling down, and flipping off drivers. Dispatch advised the man was walking toward Armstrong Bank, and Bacon made contact with Enoch Wofford, who put his hands in the air and got on the ground when Bacon was approaching. Wofford, a tribal citizen, was booked into jail on tribal charges of public intoxication and a warrant.
Sgt. Leatherwood was on patrol near East Downing Street on June 28 when he noticed a vehicle with no working taillights. The vehicle pulled into the parking lot of Casey's General Store, where Leatherwood made contact with Mary Evan. She stated she didn't have a valid driver's license and Leatherwood could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. Evan didn't have a medical card to possess the marijuana and admitted she was smoking while driving. Evan was transported to Northeastern Health System for a blood test and then taken to jail and booked in for driving while intoxicated and driving without lights on.
On June 28, Sgt. Justin Leatherwood responded to noise complaint call on Wisteria Lane. Leatherwood noticed a truck spinning its tires and losing control on North Grand Avenue. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Robert Park, who had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. Park said he was driving recklessly because he was "a dumba**." Park was arrested for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving after a field sobriety test.
On June 30, Officer Bo Smith was patrolling the area of Downing Street when he saw Elias Saavedra standing in the roadway. Saavedra was unsteady on his feet and talking to himself. Smith asked the man if he was under the influence of drugs, and Saavedra said he had smoked marijuana. Saavedra was transported to Tahlequah City Jail and booked in for public intoxication.
Officer Chase Reed responded to the intersection of Water Avenue and South Street on June 30 after two woman were found intoxicated. Anita James was arrested after a field sobriety test, and the other woman, Kayla Adair, was arrested near Port City Body Shop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.