A convicted felon supposedly assaulted someone before retrieving a firearm.
On July 1, Tahlequah Police Officer Bo Smith was dispatched to Griffin Avenue in regard to a man who making threats with a gun. The caller said Jordan Hart assaulted him and made threats while possessing the firearm. The man said Hart allegedly said he would "beat" their dog, and Hart became angry when he was told he wouldn't touch the dog. He said Hart struck him in the face, and retrieved the gun from a vehicle where it was stored. Hart reportedly said he wasn't going to go back to jail before going inside the residence with the weapon. Smith met with Hart, who denied hitting anyone. He said it was the man who was making threats, and Hart kept the gun with him. Hart had an odor of alcohol coming from his person, and wasn't supposed to be drinking alcohol due to drug court. Hart was arrested for assault and battery, possession of firearm after felony conviction, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and making threats.
Officers responded to West Fox Street on July 3 because of a possible fight in progress. Officer Michael Cates arrived to hear a man screaming on the back porch of a residence. Arnold Olson reeked of alcohol and was detained for officers safety. Olson said he was assaulted but he wasn't a "snitch." The man allegedly wouldn't tell officers who assaulted him, but said he was going to kill them. Cates said the man kept calling himself an "OG." Olson was booked into jail for public drunkenness.
Officer Cates was on routine patrol after 3 a.m. on July 3 when he observed Marco Castillo sitting bicycle in front of a closed business. Dispatch advised Castillo was wanted, and he was arrested. The man had a baggie of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Castillo was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and the warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.