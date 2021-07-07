A man was arrested after officers noticed he threw a loaded gun in an attempt to hide it.
On July 6, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates was in the area of Jo Street where he saw Aaron Owl walking through a yard while carrying a satchel, and had his hand on his waist band. Cates made contact with Owl as he turned away and lifted up his shirt. Cates heard something fall into the bushes. Owl was detained and denied throwing anything, but then said it was a firearm. Owl said there was methamphetamine inside the satchel and admitted to drinking alcohol. Cates found the loaded .22 caliber and discovered meth and a bottle of vodka. Owl was transported to jail and booked on charges of public intoxication, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated.
On July 6, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol on the Bertha Parker Bypass where a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. Scott conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Eagledancer King-Rich, who said he didn't know why he was pulled over and stated he wasn’t paying attention. Scott was advised that Rich’s driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle’s insurance wasn’t valid. The vehicle was going to be towed and Scott searched a backpack and found a cup that contained brown residue, baggies, and a pouch that was locked with a combination code. Rich was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where officers searched the pouch, and found a bag containing mushrooms and a set of working scales. Rich was booked on tribal charges of driving while license is suspended, speeding, no insurance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer Raquel Reed was dispatched to EZ Mart on July 3 to check on a woman who was intoxicated. Savannah Gill was unsteady on her feet and admitted to drinking alcohol while floating the Illinois River. Gill was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.