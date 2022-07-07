Officers were busy with public drunks throughout the city all last week.
On June 30, Tahlequah Police Officer Joe Roberts was dispatched to Choctaw Street after an intoxicated woman tried to gain entry to a house. The caller said they didn't know the woman and she was trying to get inside. Roberts arrived to find Deidra Dyer at the front door. He said she tried to hide behind a trash can and refused to come out. She eventually cooperated and spoke with Roberts. Dyer admitted to consuming alcohol on an empty stomach. She was arrested and transported to jail for booking.
Officer Bo Smith was patrolling the area of East Downing Street on June 27 when he observed a vehicle with no license plate. Smith pulled the vehicle over and met with the driver, Michael Champlain. The man advised his driver's license was revoked so he was told to step out of the vehicle. Champlain was telling Smith he was driving to Peggs to see a friend when the officer could smell alcohol coming from his person. Champlain was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked for driving under the influence, driving under revocation, and failure to carry security verification.
On June 29, Officer Thomas Donnell responded to Taco Bell after a man was yelling and waving his arms around. Larry Jones was found sitting on the sidewalk, rubbing his hands in the dirt. Donnell said the man appeared to have urinated on himself and could barely stand. Jones said he consumed beer earlier that day, but had trouble speaking with the officer. He was arrested for public drunkenness and booked.
Michael Stockton was arrested June 30 after officers responded to a report of a disturbance on South Street. Officers said the man was intoxicated and became uncooperative as they tried speaking with him. Stockton was transported to jail and booked for public intoxication.
On June 26, Officer Bryan Swim was called to Walmart after an alleged shoplifter fled on foot when confronted. Smith found Preston Langston in the parking lot of Lowe's, and transported him back to Walmart. Employees confirmed it was Langston who swapped price tags on merchandise. Langston was arrested and booked on charges of petit larceny.
