A man, who already had his license revoked due to driving while drunk, was arrested for the same offense after crashing into a vehicle.
On July 5, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was on patrol in the area of South Muskogee Avenue, where he drove up on a two-vehicle crash. A Ford Expedition struck the back of a BMW, and the driver of the Ford admitted to drinking alcohol. Bill Kauffeld said he had about four drinks and performed a field sobriety test. Leatherwood deemed Kauffeld impaired and arrested him. He told Leatherwood he lost his driver’s license from a previous DUI. Kauffeld was booked into jail for aggravated DUI – second or subsequent, transporting an open container, driving under revocation, and failure to stop at red light. The passenger, Alfred Langer, wasn’t able to get ahold of someone to give him a ride since he was also intoxicated, and he was arrested for public intoxication.
On July 4, Sgt. Leatherwood was on a traffic stop with Officer Robert Jones at the intersection of Park Hill Road and the Bertha Parker Bypass, where they observed a truck honking at a car. The driver of the truck accelerated toward the car and slammed on the brake to keep from running into the vehicle. Leatherwood drove in the direction of the two vehicles and found them pulled over on the roadway. Alan Sheppard approached Leatherwood and stated the car had cut him off, and he thought he’d been hit. Sheppard said he chased the car down, cut it off, and the driver struck the rear of the truck. Leatherwood checked out where Sheppard claimed he had been hit, and the officer said the truck wasn’t hit. The officer could smell an odor of alcohol coming from Sheppard and asked the man how much he had to drink. Sheppard avoided answering the question and became belligerent with the officer. Leatherwood had the driver perform a field sobriety test to see if he could safely operate the vehicle. During the tests, Sheppard was uncooperative and argumentative with Leatherwood. Sheppard was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for driving under the influence, taxes due state, and reckless driving.
Officer Thomas Donnell responded to West Allen Circle on July 6 in regard to a woman who was not wanted at a residence. Donnell got to the residence where he made contact with Bethany Neet, who appeared disoriented and acting like she was under the influence of a drug or narcotic. The people inside the residence said they didn’t want Neet there. Neet said she wanted to be there and walked outside where she was arrested for public intoxication. Neet was booked into jail on tribal charges and had to be physically restrained due to her not cooperating with jail officials.
