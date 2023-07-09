Responding to an attempted burglary on June 30 at a Tahlequah residence, Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested a Claremore man who reportedly had methamphetamine and stolen items in his possession.
According to reports, the suspect attempted to enter the Cambridge Circle residence through the back door; however, after noticing a camera, he left. He was later detained on Balentine Road, where authorities found a glass smoking pipe, methamphetamine, and a stolen cell phone in his possession. He was also reportedly driving a stolen motorcycle. The suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for possession of controlled dangerous substance after former conviction of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempted burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, and knowingly concealing stolen property.
Lt. Bryan Qualls arrested a tribal citizen during a pedestrian stop on June 29 for public intoxication and an outstanding warrant. He was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail and booked on tribal charges.
Officers arrested a Tahlequah man on June 29 after he reportedly caused a disturbance at Family Dollar on Muskogee Avenue. He was taken to the jail and booked for public intoxication.
A tribal citizen was booked into the detention center on June 29 by Lt. Bryan Qualls on tribal charges of possession of a stolen license plate.
During a traffic stop on June 27, Officer Jess McClure arrested a 34-year-old Tahlequah man for driving under revocation and an outstanding warrant.
Officer Bruce Gower arrested a Tahlequah man during a traffic stop on June 26 and transported the 29-year-old to the city jail, where he was booked for driving without a license.
Responding to the Downing Street Taco Bell for a disturbance on June 26, officers arrested a Tahlequah woman after she became irate at the employees and accused the business of stealing her money. The 32-year-old was taken to the jail and booked for disturbing the peace, obstruction, and resisting an officer.
Two Tahlequah residents were arrested during a traffic stop on June 25 by Officer Ohavyah Soto. The 36-year-old male driver was transported to the jail, where he was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. The 32-year-old female passenger was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid script, and possession of marijuana.
