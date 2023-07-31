A local couple was arrested by Tahlequah Police Department officers on July 17 after the woman was reportedly threatening to kill her neighbor.
According to reports, police were dispatched to a West Allen Road residence, where the woman reportedly had a firearm while making threats to her neighbor. Upon arrival, the woman reportedly refused to come outside of her residence, and when her husband arrived, he also reportedly refused to cooperate with police. The pair were arrested and the man was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail, where he was booked on tribal charges of obstruction, while his wife was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for threatening to perform an act of violence, obstruction, and resisting arrest.
Officer Ohavyah Soto arrested a Tahlequah woman on July 17 after she reportedly hit a parked vehicle in the Reasor’s parking lot and left the scene. The 40-year-old was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail and booked for leaving the scene of an accident and an outstanding warrant.
On July 17, Lt. Justin Leatherwood arrested a Tahlequah man after he reportedly stole a purse. He was transported to the city jail and booked for larceny of lost property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
After observing a male suspect walking around the Post Office parking lot punching the air on July 20, Lt. Matthew Frits arrested the 42-year-old man and took him to the detention center, where he was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Responding to a trespassing call on July 21, Officer Bo Smith arrested a Tahlequah man and took him to the detention center, where he was booked on tribal charges of trespassing and public intoxication.
A Cameron, Oklahoma, woman was arrested for shoplifting more than $46 worth of Walmart merchandise on July 22 by Officer Ohavyah Soto. The 50-year-old was taken to the city jail and booked for petit larceny and an outstanding warrant.
Responding to an assault call at Ned’s on July 22, Lt. Matthew Frits arrested a Tahlequah man and transported the 40-year-old to the city jail, where he was booked for assault, loud music prohibited, and obstructing an officer.
