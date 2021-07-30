A woman who was supposedly high on methamphetamine was found with two butcher knives and a meat clever in her waistband.
On July 27, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Circle S Laundry Mat on a report of an intoxicated woman who was being aggressive toward customers. The caller told the officer Amber Duvall spit in her face and punched her. Leatherwood found Duvall near Oak Park Motel and said she wasn’t making sense. He patted her down for weapons and found two butcher-style knives and a meat clever in her waistband. Leatherwood determined Duvall was under the influence of meth. Duvall was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
Officer Cory Keele responded to the Bertha Parker Bypass on July 29 after a woman was reportedly walking in and out of traffic, and lying in the roadway. Keele saw Antonia Smallen near Allen Road and approached her. Smallen opened the back door of Keele’s patrol vehicle and got inside before he could come to a complete stop. Smallen had taken the officer’s bike helmet and tried putting it on. She refused to acknowledge Keele and tried to get in the back of another officer’s patrol vehicle. Smallen was transported to the police department and booked for obstruction.
On July 23, Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to EZ Mart on Muskogee Avenue in regard to a woman who was trying to get inside vehicles as drivers pulled into the store. Ashley Adair matched the description given by dispatch and was in the parking lot. Cobb said the woman was sweating profusely and appeared to be under the influence of meth. Adair was holding a wallet and a Bible, and began praying when Cobb told her to place those items on his patrol vehicle. Adair was arrested and booked into jail for public intoxication.
Officer Mitchell Sellers responded to the old Curt's gas station July 24 when he made contact with a man who was lying on the ground. Edward Sawney asked for EMS to check him out. Sellers noticed a half-empty bottle of Listerine near Sawney. The man admitted to drinking the mouthwash. Sawney refused to go with EMS and was taken to jail for booking.
On July 27, Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol on East Downing Street just after 1 a.m. when he noticed Rodney Haworth walking. Scott asked the man if he had any drugs or weapons, and Haworth admitted he had marijuana. The officer found a bag containing marijuana and Haworth was arrested for possession and booked into jail for tribal charges.
